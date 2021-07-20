Back in the day, July 20, 2011: Lady Gaga shoots video in Sarpy County

It hadn’t been a long time since she came around for a concert, but Lady Gaga was back in Nebraska shooting a video on July 20, 2011.

The internationally known music star spent a day in Richfield, just a mile north of Springfield, shooting part of her video, "You and I," on Capehart Road near 108th Street-–the song outright mentions Nebraska.

It was here Lady Gaga was "possibly" seen walking down the road dressed all in black as fans and media alike tried to catch a glimpse. Roads surrounding the filming site were closed and onlookers were kept out of the area.

Sarpy County Engineering Manager Bill Her said Factory Film Ltd., based out of Los Angeles, filed for a permit to close Capehart Road from 102nd to 114th Street. The company continued shooting the video into the evening by shutting down 132nd Street from Main Street to Platteview Road east of Springfield.

The set had a rural feel, with filming taking place during the hottest part of the afternoon on the unpaved road, with tall cornstalks on each side. The temperature was 100 degrees with a heat index of 103.