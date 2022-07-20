Back in the day, July 20, 2011: Lady Gaga shoots 'You and I' video in Richfield, Nebraska

It hadn’t been a long time since she came around for a concert, but Lady Gaga was back in Nebraska shooting a video on July 20, 2011.

The internationally known music star spent a day in Richfield, a mile north of Springfield, shooting part of her video, "You and I," on Capehart Road near 108th Street. The song mentions Nebraska.

It was there that Lady Gaga was "possibly" seen walking down the road dressed all in black as fans and media alike tried to catch a glimpse. Roads surrounding the filming site were closed, and onlookers were kept out of the area.

Sarpy County Engineering Manager Bill Her said Factory Film Ltd., based out of Los Angeles, filed for a permit to close Capehart Road from 102nd to 114th Street. The company continued shooting the video into the evening by shutting down 132nd Street from Main Street to Platteview Road east of Springfield.

The set had a rural feel, with filming taking place during the hottest part of the afternoon on the unpaved road, with tall cornstalks on each side. The temperature was 100 degrees with a heat index of 103.

After the shoot wrapped, there was no sign of Gaga, and the production crew was packed up by 8:30 p.m. Gaga remained in Nebraska a few more days for interviews at Channel 94.1 FM Journal Broadcasting Station and at 103.7 FM at the Clear Channel Broadcast Building near 50th Street and Underwood Avenue.

Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, had last performed in Nebraska at the sold-out Monster Ball Tour on St. Patrick’s Day at the Qwest Center Omaha, now CHI Heath Center.

She also was in Omaha in December 2010 for Christmas weekend, visiting then-boyfriend Luc Carl and his family, who still lived in Springfield, a Sarpy County suburb. At that time, fans spotted her buying seafood at Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar and hanging out at the Max, a downtown club. She also rented the Papio Bowl for a private party.

Gaga and Carl later broke up.