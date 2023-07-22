It was an invitation-only crowd 14 years ago today as more than 1,000 people witnessed newly named Omaha Archbishop George J. Lucas officially take over from retiring Archbishop Elden F. Curtiss.

The historic event was a solemn ceremony held at St. Cecilia Cathedral. The script and the sermon stressed tradition and unity on June 22, 2009.

The guests were picked to represent the breadth and diversity of the Omaha Archdiocese. Representatives came from every one of the archdiocese’s 148 parishes and missions in 23 counties of northeastern Nebraska.

Hundreds of Catholic priests, religious brothers and nuns, permanent deacons and educators joined parishioners in filling the cathedral to standing room only.

Many of the leaders of the U.S. church were there as well. Two cardinals — Francis George of Chicago and Justin Rigali of Philadelphia — and about 40 bishops and archbishops participated. So did an emissary from the Vatican, Archbishop Pietro Sambi, the papal nuncio to the United States.

The ceremony began with a moment of theater. Lucas waited outside as nearly everyone else filed into the cathedral. Then he knocked five times on the edifice’s massive bronze doors, symbolically seeking admission from the local church.

The Rev. Michael Gutgsell opened the doors.

Inside, Lucas and other church officials took prescribed steps necessary under Catholic Church law for him to take the office.

Archbishop Pietro Sambi, the pope’s representative in the United States, read aloud an official document from Pope Benedict declaring the 60-year-old Lucas, formerly bishop of Springfield, Ill., archbishop of Omaha.

Then Sambi and Curtiss led Lucas to the archbishop’s chair, an ornately carved seat that’s part of the woodwork in the cathedral sanctuary. A priest handed Lucas a crosier, or shepherd’s staff, that Omaha archbishops have used at least since the 1940s.

Upon accepting the crosier and taking the seat, Lucas officially became archbishop.

People applauded. Then a hand-picked committee walked forward to ceremonially welcome Lucas to Nebraska. It included White people and Black people, nuns and brothers, Asians, Latinos, people from cities and suburbs, small towns and farms.

“It’s a celebration of our faith and our new archbishop,” said the Rev. Joseph Taphorn, Omaha archdiocese chancellor. “He is the leader of a quarter-million souls in Nebraska.”

Photos: Archbishop George Lucas