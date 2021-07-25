Back in the day, July 25, 2012: Rosenblatt Stadium demolition begins

Now, Goers was managing the stadium’s demolition for Anderson Excavating Co. His company tore down many an Omaha landmark — the Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack, Jobbers Canyon, Peony Park.

At the time that the demolition of Rosenblatt began, Goers estimated that it would take three or four weeks for his company to reduce the recognizable elements of the stadium’s exterior.

As he talked, the backhoe tore into the kiosk in the stadium’s entrance plaza. It took four minutes to reduce the structure to a pile of mangled steel and crumbled brick.

“We’ll crush all the masonry debris and recycle the steel,” he said. “There will be very little here that will not be salvaged.”

He estimated that 4,000 to 5,000 tons of steel would be recycled.

Omaha City Councilman Garry Gernandt, an SOB (South Omaha Boy) who grew up near 20th and Vinton Streets, wore a St. Louis Cardinals jersey and cap to the stadium to watch the work. His fan-wear harked back to when Rosenblatt was young and was home to the Cardinals’ minor league teams.