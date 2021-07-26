Back in the day, July 26, 1963: Ten black youths swim for the first time in Peony Park's pool

Peony Park, an Omaha amusement park that closed in the 1990s, was strictly segregated until July 26, 1963. Black people were allowed in parts of the park but were banned from the pool.

However, 58 years ago today, 10 members of the NAACP Youth Council swam briefly in the pool and celebrated a significant victory in Omaha's early march toward racial equality.

A lifeguard "escorted" the group of teens into the pool.

Previously, Black people had tried without success to fight Peony Park's ban.

One month before the July 26 swim, two Black Offutt Air Force Base airmen had initiated anti-discrimination legal action against Peony Park after they were denied entrance to the pool during an outing with White airmen. The City Prosecutor's Office filed a civil rights charge against the park.

Herb Rhodes and fellow members of the NAACP Youth Council challenged the racist ban earlier in July 1963 by trying to enter the pool. When they were denied entry, they and carloads of other young people peacefully stayed outside the gates, causing a long backup of would-be swimmers on a simmering summer day.