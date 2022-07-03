Back in the day, July 3-4, 1956: Douglas County jailbreak goes undetected for more than 36 hours

Three men broke out of the Douglas County Jail on July 3 and 4, 1956 — the culmination of an extraordinary hacksawing effort that lasted at least two days.

George Delbert Williams, 34, escaped on July 3, and Richard D. Comstock, 19, and Stanley J. Mallory, 18, walked out of the jail 24 hours later.

The Sheriff's Office knew nothing of the jailbreak for hours, though a prisoner repeatedly tried to warn deputies while it was in progress. His warnings were ignored.

On July 3, when the 24 men in cellblock 4 were taken into the showers after their evening meal, Williams and Comstock "wandered away." They hid while the 22 other prisoners were herded back into the cellblock.

Williams and Comstock took turns sawing a bar from the outside window. While one worked, the other watched for guards. Later that day, Williams, a slim man, squeezed out the window. Comstock tried to do the same, but he got stuck for 20 minutes. He then asked Mallory to sneak outside the cellblock when trusties delivered a meal.

Comstock hid on top of the cellblock until July 4 at noon. Mallory slipped out of the cellblock behind a trusty. He and Comstock used the bar that had been sawed off the window as a lever to bend back another bar in the window. The two then squeezed through the enlarged opening.

In an exclusive interview with a World-Herald reporter, a prisoner told of watching the escape proceed undetected for more than 36 hours.

Sheriff Patrick E. Corrigan earlier accepted full responsibility.

"I have no excuses," the sheriff said, adding that the jailbreak "might have been averted."

Corrigan said that all deputies and trusties were brought in for questioning. There also was a complete shakedown of the jail.

The three were eventually captured, and Comstock, of Chicago, was said to be the mastermind of the jailbreak.

