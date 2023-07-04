Fifty-two years ago today, longtime World-Herald photographer Rudy Smith, Andre Davis and Bertha Calloway of WOW-TV conceived the idea of the Stone Soul Picnic with the help of the Near North YMCA.

The event was organized with the purpose of bringing the Black community together for one day in order to recognize the talents and resources existing the community. The picnic took its name from a 1960s song recorded by the Fifth Dimension.

The gathering was held annually at Levi Carter Park, an Omaha city park on the north shore of Carter Lake. In the early ’80s, the event drew up to 20,000 people.

The first Stone Soul Picnic was a success due to the efforts of the individuals, groups, agencies and organizations that participated. They were able to inform community residents of their services through literature, conversation, displays and presentations.

Cultural and educational activities were included in the day’s events, along with a parade, entertainment, games and bounce houses. You might even stroll past a picnic wedding.

The picnics were seen as many things — part summer fashion show, part reunion, part festival, part concert and part Black Expo.

Many people donated their time, energy and generosity to the organization of this community festival to help guarantee its success.

