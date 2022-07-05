Back in the day, July 5, 2006: Convicted former Enron chief Kenneth Lay dies of heart attack

Kenneth Lay, 64, former chairman of scandal-ridden Enron Corp., died of a heart attack 16 years ago today in Aspen, Colorado.

Lay, who lived in Houston, frequently vacationed in Colorado. The Sheriff’s Office in Pitkin, Colorado, said officers were called to Lay’s house in Old Snowmass, Colorado, shortly after 1 a.m. Mountain time. He was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

Lay and former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling were convicted on May 25, 2006, of conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. Lay, who was to be sentenced on Oct. 23, 2006, had faced a life sentence for lying about Enron's finances. His death meant he would not have to serve a prison term.

Enron was a Wall Street darling with seemingly boundless profits that turned out to be a mirage created by crooked accounting, dishonest financial reporting, and political cover purchased with campaign donations.

“He did a lot of destruction,” said Mike Boyle, who was mayor of Omaha in 1985 when Lay engineered Enron’s move to Houston. “I know many people in Omaha who lost almost everything when Enron collapsed because of his misdeeds."

Boyle said Lay deceived Omahans, including thousands of highly paid Enron employees, in 1985, putting up a "facade" that the company might keeps its headquarters in Omaha or share the headquarters in Houston. Lay planned all along to move the company to Houston.

Enron was created in the 1985 merger of Houston Natural Gas, which Lay headed, with InterNorth Inc. of Omaha, a natural gas pipeline company that was one of Nebraska's leading corporate citizens. The company was called HNG-InterNorth before adopting the name Enron.

Hundreds of Omahans held Enron stock, which became worthless when Enron collapsed in 2001.

The shock of Enron's departure from Omaha prompted the Nebraska Legislature to pass the state's first comprehensive business incentive laws.

