Darin Erstad, the punter on Nebraska's No. 1 football team in 1994, was taken by the California Angels as the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft 28 years ago today.

Erstad, a 20-year-old outfielder on the Nebraska baseball team, hit .410 in 57 games in the 1995 season, with 20 doubles, 19 homers, 76 RBIs and 11 steals.

According to NU records, the school's only previous first-round draft picks were first baseman Steve Stanicek by the San Francisco Giants in 1982 and catcher Bill McGuire by the Seattle Mariners in 1985. Neither was the first overall selection, however.

Erstad's selection didn't affect just the Nebraska baseball team. He also was the starting punter, kickoff man and long field-goal kicker for the Huskers' national championship football team the previous fall.

At the time of being drafted, Erstad had two years of football eligibility remaining.

Erstad shared Big Eight Conference co-player of the year honors with Oklahoma pitcher Mark Redman. Among other honors, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Jamestown, N.D., was named College Sports Magazine's 1995 baseball player of the year and was honored as a Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America first-team All-American.

Among Big Eight batters, he was first in batting average, hits per game (103 total for an average of 1.8) and triples per game (seven, for an average of .122). He also was second in homers per game, third in RBIs per game and fifth in doubles per game (20 total for an average of .350).

Erstad also had a slugging percentage of .773 and struck out only 24 times in 251 at-bats. He stole 11 bases in 15 attempts.

He became the NU career hits leader with a triple on May 9, 1995, against Hastings College and tops the list with 261. His 103 hits in 1995 were a school record, as well as his 194 total bases.

Erstad was among the Big Eight's top punters, averaging 42.6 yards per punt to rank 14th nationally the previous season. He was second nationally in net punting with a 41.2 average.

He spent 14 years in Major League Baseball and won three Golden Gloves before embarking on a baseball head coaching career at his alma mater.

