Back in the day, June 1, 2010: Douglas County’s former CSI chief sentenced for planting evidence

Twelve years ago today, a Cass County district judge sentenced Douglas County’s former top crime scene investigator, David Kofoed, to 20 months to four years in prison for tampering with evidence.

In March 2010, Judge Randall Rehmeier convicted Kofoed, 53, of planting blood evidence to bolster the prosecution of Matthew Livers and Nicholas Sampson, who were charged in the 2006 shotgun slayings of Murdock farmers Wayne and Sharmon Stock.

In 2006, Kofoed was helping build a criminal case against the two Nebraska cousins, who ultimately were found to have no connection to the slayings.

A speck of murder victim Wayne Stock’s blood was found on a piece of filter paper that Kofoed said he used to swab a car authorities thought Sampson and Livers used the night of the killings. The speck of blood was the only evidence among 420 items that linked the cousins to the slayings.

Livers and Sampson were arrested before law enforcement eventually linked the killings to two Wisconsin teens, who later pleaded guilty. Charges against Livers and Sampson were later dropped.

At the trial, Rehmeier also allowed special prosecutor Clarence Mock to present evidence involving the 2003 murder of a 4-year-old Plattsmouth boy.

In the Plattsmouth case, Kofoed had produced a perfect DNA sample of the child’s blood from inside a Bellevue trash bin five months after the boy’s father supposedly put his body there.

Rehmeier said Kofoed’s crime was particularly egregious because his actions tarnished the reputation of Nebraska’s criminal justice system.

“The criminal justice system will not tolerate, nor shy away from, investigating allegations of misconduct. I think the criminal justice system needs to be cleansed every once in a while from people who attack it from the inside, and the result will be severe and a conviction,” special prosecutor Clarence Mock said following the sentencing.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine noted that Kofoed was convicted of a crime involving forethought and calculation — not a crime of passion.

“It’s a crime that I would categorize as one of the worst — tampering with evidence in a case as a law enforcement officer,” Kleine said.

