Back in the day, June 11, 2008: Deadly twister hits Little Sioux Boy Scout Camp

Boy Scouts huddled in a shelter as a tornado tore through their western Iowa campground 14 years ago today, killing four boys and injuring 48 others who had little warning of the approaching twister.

Iowa rescue workers cut through downed branches and dug through debris amid rain and lightning on the night of June 11, 2008, to reach the camp where the 93 boys, ages 13 to 18, and 25 staff members were attending a weeklong leadership training camp.

The tornado killed Sam Thomsen, 13, Josh Fennen, 13, and Ben Petrzilka, 13, all of Omaha; and Aaron Eilerts, 14, of Eagle Grove, Iowa. The four boys were among the elite of the Boy Scouts of America, hand-picked by their scoutmasters to attend the high-adventure camp. Their goal at the Little Sioux Scout Ranch was training to someday become leaders within one of the nation's largest youth organizations.

The boys had been in two groups when the storm hit the 1,800-acre camp in the Loess Hills, about 40 miles north of Omaha.

With a tornado barreling toward them, the Scouts sought shelter in the one place they thought they were safest: a cinderblock building where they normally gathered to socialize.

But with no basement or inground shelter in the structure, dozens of Scouts were left vulnerable when the twister, packing 145-mph winds, leveled the building and toppled its stone chimney. The camp was destroyed.

One Scout said the heavy rain initially prevented campers from seeing the tornado. Then the rain stopped, and the campers saw the funnel headed for them.

The tornado hit at 6:35 p.m. and was classified by the National Weather Service as an EF-3, meaning it had winds of 136 to 165 mph.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.