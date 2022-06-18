Back in the day, June 18, 1985: Benoit Benjamin is Creighton's highest pick ever in the NBA draft

Lenard Benoit Benjamin became Creighton University's highest pick ever in the National Basketball Association draft 37 years ago today when the Los Angeles Clippers made him the No. 3 choice overall.

The 20-year-old was picked third in the first round of the draft behind Patrick Ewing and Wayman Tisdale.

Always referred to by his middle name, Benoit, or his nickname "Big Ben," the 7-foot junior, was the third player in Creighton history to be selected in the first round. Golden State picked Bob Portman, CU's all-time leading scorer at the time, in the first round of the 1969 draft. Cyril Baptiste also went to Golden State in the first round of the 1971 supplementary draft.

Benjamin, a center, was named to two All-America teams as a junior: to the second team by ESPN and to the third team by Kodak. He finished the season with averages of 21.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game.

He led the nation in blocked shots and ranked second nationally in rebounding as a junior. In his three-year career, Benjamin blocked 411 shots in 89 games, an average of 4.6 per game.

He finished fifth on CU's all-time scoring list with 1,575 points, an average of 17.7 per game, and second in rebounding with 1,005, an average of 11.3 per game.

Benjamin described being the No. 3 pick as vindication from some of the criticism he received during his Creighton career.

"Some people said I didn't work hard," Benjamin said. "The right people knew what I was doing."

Benjamin said he felt relieved and exhilarated after learning his basketball future was with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Creighton made a strong showing in the 1985 draft, held at New York's Madison Square Garden, with two picks in the first three rounds.

Vernon Moore, the Bluejays' senior guard, went to the Washington Bullets in the third round, the 58th pick overall.