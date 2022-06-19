Back in the day, June 19, 1865: Juneteenth born as celebration of freedom; in Omaha, events evolve

On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger led a regiment into Galveston, Texas, to spread the word that Texas' slaves were free.

It was two months after the Civil War had ended and more than two years after President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. But the news about both events had failed to reach Galveston and other parts of Texas.

No one is certain why the delay was so pronounced. By some accounts, federal officials in Texas agreed to withhold the news so slave owners could harvest one more cotton crop.

When Gordon and his troops delivered the news, jubilation spread among the newly freed slaves and to other communities, and that day became a Texas state holiday. Juneteenth is now observed on June 19 across the country, and this year became a federal holiday.

Some of the celebrations were raucous, accompanied by crude fireworks made from gunpowder; others were quiet, the only sounds coming from voices in prayer. All the observances, however, were rooted in the realization that slavery had officially ended in every state in the United States.

The holiday's observance has evolved over the years in Omaha. Juneteenth observances in the metro area started with small carnivals in parking lots and have grown to include a festival, days-long celebrations, concerts and prayer breakfasts. The highlight of the celebration most years is the Juneteenth parade through the streets of North Omaha.

Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980, and a number of other states subsequently followed suit. In 2021 Juneteenth was made a federal holiday.

During the 2020 Juneteenth observance, Preston Love Jr. offered a lesson on the context of Juneteenth.

The activist, university instructor and leader of Black Votes Matter spoke at a morning prayer gathering at the Salvation Army on Pratt Street.

"The context of Juneteenth is that we still are fighting the Civil War, and to understand this celebration is to celebrate the idea that we can be free and that we should be free."

