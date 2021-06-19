Back in the day, June 19, 1865: Juneteenth born as celebration of freedom; In Omaha, events evolve

On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger led a regiment into Galveston, Texas, to spread the word that Texas' slaves were free.

It was two months after the Civil War had ended and more than two years after President Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation. But the news about both events had failed to reach Galveston and other parts of Texas.

No one is certain why the delay was so pronounced. By some accounts, federal officials in Texas agreed to withhold the news so slave owners could harvest one more cotton crop.

When Gordon and his troops delivered the news, jubilation spread among the newly freed slaves and to other communities, and that day became a Texas state holiday. Juneteenth is now observed on June 19 across the country, and this year became a federal holiday.

Some of the celebrations were raucous, accompanied by crude fireworks made from gunpowder; others were quiet, the only sounds coming from voices in prayer. All the observances, however, were rooted in the realization that slavery had officially ended in every state in the United States.