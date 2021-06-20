Back in the day, June 20, 1969: McCook’s Billy Cotton becomes only Nebraskan to win a CWS title

Fifty-two years ago today, Billy Cotton, of McCook, Nebraska, blasted a three-run homer in the College World Series championship game as the Arizona State Sun Devils became the first team in CWS history to lose its opener and come back to win the championship.

In doing so, Cotton, a junior catcher for ASU, became the first — and still the only — Nebraskan to win a CWS championship.

William "Billy" Jay Cotton was a standout in football and baseball at McCook High School, where he finished in 1966. He had college scholarship offers in both sports.

Cotton came to Arizona State sight unseen to coach Bobby Winkles. The Sun Devils skipper took him on the recommendation of Charles O. Finley, owner of the then-Kansas City Athletics who tried unsuccessfully to sign Cotton out of high school.

Cotton played 21 games in 1968 and 57 in 1969, when he hit .335 with 41 RBIs and three home runs. The last, and biggest, was the three-run homer in the 10-1 win over Tulsa in the title game.

Arizona State, winning its third championship to go with those it captured in 1965 and 1967, extended its own record as the winningest collegiate team in history at the time.