Back in the day; June 21, 1970: Astronaut John Swigert dedicates Tranquility Park

John L. Swigert Jr., the pinch-hitting astronaut on the Apollo 13 flight, struck a model moon probe into a patch of Nebraska prairie 52 years ago today and dedicated the land as Tranquility Park.

The 38-year-old Denver native used a gold-colored shovel to break the hard ground at the top of a hill in the park site, then used a gold model of a moon probe to lift a dirt clod from the broken ground. Swigert was the last-minute replacement for Thomas K. Mattingly Jr. on the abortive April moon trip.

Swigert broke the ground after stepping into space shoes — a NASA official said they actually had made a space trip — and making an imprint in a slab of wet concrete.

The slab was placed at "Tranquility Base" in the park, Clarence Shafer, city parks and recreation director, said. The site is south and west of 120th and Fort Streets.

As another symbolic gesture, Swigert stuck a tiny American flag to a globe and said: "From now on, Tranquility Park will become part of the map of the United States."

At the park dedication ceremonies, Sen. Roman Hruska lauded space exploration and criticized those who objected to government spending on space projects such as the first lunar landing.

"It is that event and all of its implications that we commemorate here today," he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.