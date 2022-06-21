Back in the day; June 21, 1970: Astronaut John Swigert dedicates Tranquility Park

John L. Swigert Jr., the pinch-hitting astronaut on the Apollo 13 flight, struck a model moon probe into a patch of Nebraska prairie 52 years ago today and dedicated the land as Tranquility Park.
The 38-year-old Denver native used a gold-colored shovel to break the hard ground at the top of a hill in the park site, then used a gold model of a moon probe to lift a dirt clod from the broken ground. Swigert was the last-minute replacement for Thomas K. Mattingly Jr. on the abortive April moon trip.
Swigert broke the ground after stepping into space shoes — a NASA official said they actually had made a space trip — and making an imprint in a slab of wet concrete.
The slab was placed at "Tranquility Base" in the park, Clarence Shafer, city parks and recreation director, said. The site is south and west of 120th and Fort Streets.
As another symbolic gesture, Swigert stuck a tiny American flag to a globe and said: "From now on, Tranquility Park will become part of the map of the United States."
At the park dedication ceremonies, Sen. Roman Hruska lauded space exploration and criticized those who objected to government spending on space projects such as the first lunar landing.
"It is that event and all of its implications that we commemorate here today," he said.
Photos: Tranquility Park
1970 PHOTO: Apollo 13 astronaut John Swigert Jr. stuck a model moon probe into a patch of Nebraska prairie and dedicated the land near 120th and Fort Streets as Tranquility Park. Swigert broke the ground for the park after stepping into space shoes and making an imprint in a slab of wet concrete.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
1995 PHOTO: Construction of Tranquility Park's Tim Moylan Iceplex in November 1995.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2002 PHOTO: Pam Lawson and Gerry Kopiasz ice dance together at the Tranquility Park ice rink. Pam says it's a hobby she didn't start until later in life — she was in her 50s.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
2010 PHOTO: Jeff Wallerstedt of Omaha tosses his tree at the Christmas tree recycling center in Tranquility Park.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
2012 PHOTO: Bellevue University Bruins forward Jenica Bloom performs a bicycle kick during Bellevye's match with Wesleyan University at Tranquility Park. The 2-2 draw gave the Bruins a 11-3-1 season and the MCAC regular season title.
TONI MICELI, WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2012 PHOTO: Papillion-La Vista South’s Flora Mondi returns serve during her No. 2 singles quarterfinal match at the Westside Invite at Tranquility Park.
ERIC TAYLOR, WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
2012 PHOTO: The Tranquility Park Mountain Bike Trail, the first authorized off-road bicycle motocross trail in an Omaha park, is a six-mile course available to mountain bikers.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2016 PHOTO: Creighton Prep's Brett Slezak, left, and Lincoln Southwest's William Gleason shake hands after competing in their Class A 1 singles championship match at the Koch Tennis Center at Tranquility Park.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018 PHOTO: Christy Kriegler runs with her dog Murphy, a 1½-year-old Australian shepherd, at Tranquility Park.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 PHOTO: Tranquility Park, 12222 West Maple Road, is a 340-acre park with eight baseball fields, 17 soccer fields and 24 tennis courts. Other services include shelters, restrooms, a playground, an ice rink and lots of open spaces.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
