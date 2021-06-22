Back in the day, June 22, 1985: The Tony Barone era begins for Creighton basketball

Creighton University named Tony Barone as its head basketball coach 36 years ago today, selecting him from a list of more than 60 applicants.

Barone, 37, replaced Willis Reed, who resigned as Creighton's coach to become assistant coach with the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.

During the press conference announcing his appointment, Barone said his first season was "going to be tough," but he said he would make certain the Bluejays took on the challenge with a tough-minded approach. Barone said jokingly that he was offered a "multi-day contract and I'm excited about it."

Barone led CU from 1985 to 1991; his teams combined for a 102-82 record. The Jays' win of an NCAA tournament game in 1991 was the program's first in 17 years.

During his tenure at Creighton, he earned a reputation as a hard worker who set high standards for the members of his team — as players and as people — and as a coach who ran a clean program.

He coached several of Creighton's legends, including Bob Harstad (CU's third-leading all-time scorer), Chad Gallagher (fourth) and Porter Moser, who coached Loyola-Chicago to a Final Four appearance in 2018. Barone was inducted into the CU Hall of Fame in 2015.