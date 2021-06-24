Back in the day, June 24, 1927: Fire destroys Ak-Sar-Ben Den

Ninety-four years ago today, a fire of unknown origin destroyed the historic Ak-Sar-Ben Den at 20th and Burdette Streets, gutted two houses immediately to the north, wrecked the Bethany Chapel Presbyterian Church at 20th Street and Willis Avenue, and threatened more than a dozen homes in the vicinity
The Den was built as the "Coliseum" in 1887 at a cost of more than $25,000. At first it was used as the scene of nationally famous six-day bicycle races and later as a roller-skating rink. It became the hub of Ak-Sar-Ben activities on Sept. 19, 1895. For more than 30 years, it was home to Ak-Sar-Ben shows and functions, including the Ak-Sar-Ben Ball and the Ak-Sar-Ben electrical parade.
The last king and queen to be crowned at the Den were Gilbert M. Hitchcock and Ellanore Baxter in October 1926.
The Ak-Sar-Ben electrical parade was a tradition that began in 1895 and continued until 1926. The parades were held at night, and the floats were illuminated. The 1927 fire destroyed parade equipment.
The fire was discovered in the northwest corner of the basement, under the dressing rooms. The first alarm came in at 2:38 p.m.
Quickly, the smoke began to pour through the walls, ceiling and floor. Within a half-hour after the first flames were discovered in the south end, the building — made of ancient wood construction and covering more than a square block of ground — was a mass of smoldering timbers. Fanned by a high wind, the sparks were carried to neighboring homes and store buildings, and to the roof of Bethany Chapel.
Nineteen city firefighters, and a man and a woman living in the neighborhood were injured or overcome by smoke and heat.
Residents from blocks around were spraying streams of water from their water hoses upon their roof and houses, to prevent the spread of fire.
A crowd estimated at more than 6,000 people gathered quickly in the neighborhood of the fire, but the intense heat kept the spectators from a half-black to a block away. Automobiles and street cars full of spectators collected, blocking nearby street traffic.
Destroyed with the Den were scenes and costumes used in Ak-Sar-Ben shows, as well as the bodies of the 30 floats used each year in the electrical parade, and much of the office equipment.
"Thanks God it did not happen during a coronation ball, or on some night when thousands of people were in the building," Mayor James Dahlman said after surveying the damage.