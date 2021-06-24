Back in the day, June 24, 1927: Fire destroys Ak-Sar-Ben Den

Ninety-four years ago today, a fire of unknown origin destroyed the historic Ak-Sar-Ben Den at 20th and Burdette Streets, gutted two houses immediately to the north, wrecked the Bethany Chapel Presbyterian Church at 20th Street and Willis Avenue, and threatened more than a dozen homes in the vicinity

The Den was built as the "Coliseum" in 1887 at a cost of more than $25,000. At first it was used as the scene of nationally famous six-day bicycle races and later as a roller-skating rink. It became the hub of Ak-Sar-Ben activities on Sept. 19, 1895. For more than 30 years, it was home to Ak-Sar-Ben shows and functions, including the Ak-Sar-Ben Ball and the Ak-Sar-Ben electrical parade.

The last king and queen to be crowned at the Den were Gilbert M. Hitchcock and Ellanore Baxter in October 1926.

The Ak-Sar-Ben electrical parade was a tradition that began in 1895 and continued until 1926. The parades were held at night, and the floats were illuminated. The 1927 fire destroyed parade equipment.

The fire was discovered in the northwest corner of the basement, under the dressing rooms. The first alarm came in at 2:38 p.m.