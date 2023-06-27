Fifteen years ago today, wind crumpled the performance stage and several artists' tents on the opening night of the Summer Arts Festival downtown. Scores of artists and visitors took shelter in nearby office buildings.

The storm that blew into Omaha and Council Bluffs during rush hour on June 27, 2008, killed at least two people in Council Bluffs, and left more than 130,000 households and businesses without electricity.

For 40 minutes, the thunderstorm walloped the metropolitan area with rain driven by 80-mph winds.

The storm may have put a damper on the Summer Arts Festival, but not on the spirit of what the event is all about.

In its 34th year in downtown Omaha, the festival was a showcase of the visual and performing arts. Artists and musicians came from all over the United States to be part of the Summer Arts Festival. The goal was to showcase diversity, said Vic Gutman, executive director.

The high winds damaged some vendors' tents and destroyed some wares. Of the 135 artists who were to display their products, 19 had to withdraw because of damage to their items and displays.

An award program sponsored by Omaha Steaks usually gives three top artists at the festival a split cash prize of $2,500, but the judging was canceled because of the storm.

Gutman said the artists instead asked that the money be donated to the Boy Scouts in memory of the Scouts who died and were injured when a tornado struck the Little Sioux Scout Camp in Iowa.

Tom Johnson described the storm that blew through the arts festival as "like a hurricane."

"Tents were flying and some of the artisans' stuff was blowing all over the place," said Johnson, media and events manager for the Nebraska Lottery, which had a booth at the festival. "It was scary.''

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival was back up and running the next day.

Photos: Storm slams Summer Arts Festival