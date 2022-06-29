Back in the day, June 29, 2008: First Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha

All eyes in the swimming world were on Omaha 14 years ago today as record numbers of spectators for the Olympic Swim Trials watched the action from seats in the then-Qwest Center.

The Omaha Sports Commission had launched its proposal for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials back in 2005, with President Dan Morrissey calling it "fantastically exciting'' for a midsized city to join the market for sports events.

More than 1,200 swimmers came to Omaha to compete for 52 Olympic team spots.

The 2008 event was just the second time that the Trials hadn't been conducted in either the Eastern or Pacific time zones. The 1972 Trials that started Mark Spitz on his record run of seven gold medals at the Munich Games were held in Chicago.

The first Swim Trials in Omaha began with a showdown. The world’s two best swimmers dueled in arguably the world’s most grueling race. Omaha is where Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte swam faster than anybody ever before in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Phelps, who had recently turned 31, eventually would become the first U.S. male swimmer to qualify for five Olympics.

From record attendance to record times, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials offered a little bit of everything.

A lot was made of the potential world records to fall, and that happened nine times (five by women, four by men). Phelps and Katie Hoff (five wins each) were as good as advertised.

The nationally televised sporting event also was a prime example of Omaha's ability to turn little-publicized sporting events into blockbuster occasions.

Omaha hosted the Trials not just in 2008, but also in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

