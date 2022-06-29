Back in the day, June 29, 2008: First Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha

All eyes in the swimming world were on Omaha 14 years ago today as record numbers of spectators for the Olympic Swim Trials watched the action from seats in the then-Qwest Center.
The Omaha Sports Commission had launched its proposal for the 2008 U.S. Olympic Trials back in 2005, with President Dan Morrissey calling it "fantastically exciting'' for a midsized city to join the market for sports events.
More than 1,200 swimmers came to Omaha to compete for 52 Olympic team spots.
The 2008 event was just the second time that the Trials hadn't been conducted in either the Eastern or Pacific time zones. The 1972 Trials that started Mark Spitz on his record run of seven gold medals at the Munich Games were held in Chicago.
The first Swim Trials in Omaha began with a showdown. The world’s two best swimmers dueled in arguably the world’s most grueling race. Omaha is where Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte swam faster than anybody ever before in the men's 400-meter individual medley. Phelps, who had recently turned 31, eventually would become the first U.S. male swimmer to qualify for five Olympics.
From record attendance to record times, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials offered a little bit of everything.
A lot was made of the potential world records to fall, and that happened nine times (five by women, four by men). Phelps and Katie Hoff (five wins each) were as good as advertised.
The nationally televised sporting event also was a prime example of Omaha's ability to turn little-publicized sporting events into blockbuster occasions.
Omaha hosted the Trials not just in 2008, but also in 2012, 2016 and 2021.
Best of U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha
A video is projected on the pool before the start of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
A banner for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim trials was displayed on the Mutual of Omaha building.
TYLER MEYER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Phelps smiles on the platform during the medal ceremony for winning the 200-meter butterfly during the fourth day of the 2016 Olympic Swim Trials.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cirque de Soleil performers are reflected in the pool before performing during the final day of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
MEGAN FARMER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, left, and Omaha Sports Commission President Harold Cliff pose with the first of 24 "SWIM" signs in front of the City-County Building on June 6, 2016. The remaining signs were displayed around Omaha in the weeks leading up to the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
TYLER MEYER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Abbey Weitzeil reacts after competing in the women's 100-meter freestyle during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Missy Franklin, left, and Maya DiRado compete in the 200-meter backstroke during day 7 of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials. DiRado finished first and Franklin finished second.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Maya DiRado walks out for the start of the 200-meter backstroke during Day 7 of the 2016 Olympic Swim Trials.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Preston Badiac, 11, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, tries to keep his balance on a rolling log in the Aqua Zone during the 2016 Olympic Swim Trials. The log rolling demo was put on by Key Log of Golden Valley, Minnesota.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Production crew work on NBC's broadcast of the 2016 Olympic Swim Trials.
MAGGIE O'BRIEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky reacts after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle in 2016.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Missy Franklin swims in the 100-meter backstroke in 2016. She finished seventh with a time of 1:00.24
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte await the results of the men's 200 individual relay in 2016.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michael Phelps adjusts his swim cap before the men's 200-meter butterfly final during the 2012 Olympic Team Trials.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cammile Adams wins the 200-meter butterfly in 2012.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth-place finisher Lia Neal gets a hug from third-place finisher Allison Schmitt after the 100-meter freestyle final in 2012.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Hardy, right, reacts after winning the women's 100-meter freestyle with a time of 53.96, ahead of Missy Franklin, left, by 0.19 in 2012.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dara Torres, 45, hugs her daughter Tessa after the 50-meter freestyle finals. Torres, a five-time Olympian, finished fourth and missed a trip to London in 2012.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
The opening ceremony on the fifth day of the trials during the evening session of the 2012 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Fire Department uses a ladder truck to fill the pool in 2012.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Robin Wright, left, and Lisa Loucks look at a photo they took of the sculpture of a swimmer outside the Mutual of Omaha building in June 2012. Mutual of Omaha had been a corporate sponsor of USA Swimming since 2001 until ending that partnership in February of 2016.
TYLER MEYER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans show their support for Dara Torres before the 50 meter freestyle final in 2012. Torres, 45, finished fourth.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Bauerle, left, Athens Bulldogs Swim Club coach, congratulates Andrew Gemmell on his victory in the men's 1500 meter freestyle with a time of 14:52.19 during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
Second-place finisher Kate Ziegler embraces fifteen-year-old Kathleen Ledecky after Ledecky won the 800 meter freestyle final in 2012.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Jones celebrates his 50-meter freestyle final win in 2012.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dara Torres acknowledges the crowd with her two-year-old daughter, Tessa, after the awards ceremony for the 50 meter freestyle, which she won at the 2008 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Hoff, left, and Michael Phelps stand together during a recognition of the U.S. swimming team in 2008.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Firefighter Joe Johnson helps connect hose to carry water from the pool to Heartland of America Park. Members of the Omaha Fire Department released the water from the competition pool outside the arena after the 2008 Swim Trials.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dara Torres waves to the crowd after winning the women's 50m freestyle finals in 2008.
JOSH BIRNBAUM, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Weltz and Clark Burckle, left, celebrate after finishing first and second in the 200-meter breaststroke in 2008.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!