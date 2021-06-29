 Skip to main content
Back in the day, June 29, 2010: Final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium is memorable
A near-record 330,000 fans turned out in 2010 for the final College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium, where it had been held since 1950. The final CWS game on June 29 drew a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000.

On June 29, 2010, the final CWS game at Rosenblatt Stadium was played, and South Carolina made sure that it was one to remember.

After 61 years, the College World Series was moving out of the only real home it had ever known, Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium.

The series and the stadium had grown together for generations, like a family and its house. Omaha had added onto Rosenblatt and renovated it. Then a day finally came when the series outgrew its old house. It was moving to a new, modern place downtown, TD Ameritrade Park.

Some people felt betrayed by the move, and though Omaha’s relationship with the CWS lived on, the old home did not. Eleven years ago today, there was one last celebration at the old ballpark. 

And South Carolina made sure that the final College World Series game at Rosenblatt Stadium was one to remember.

2010 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

South Carolina players form a celebratory dogpile after winning the College World-Series on June 29, 2010, at Rosenblatt Stadium. South Carolina defeated UCLA 2-1 in 11 innings.  

The Gamecocks won their first national baseball championship on the final collegiate pitch at the historic stadium. Whit Merrifield lined a single into right field, scoring Scott Wingo from third to give South Carolina a 2-1 win over UCLA in 11 innings.

Merrifield’s hit touched off the traditional championship dogpile when his teammates caught up to him near second base. The Gamecocks closed their 54-16 season by becoming the first team to win their final six games at Rosenblatt.

What's a perfect ending for a classic event in a classic stadium?

It was 11 innings of tight, taut, intense, every-pitch-counts baseball. UCLA, rebounding from an off night in game one, gave us that with South Carolina. It was everything a CWS championship game should be and more.

It was a sellout crowd of nearly 25,000 sitting and wondering for three hours if they would see history.

It was all of those history-witnessing folks filing out slowly with smiles on their faces.

That’s how you close a great event at a great ballpark.

