Back in the day: June 5, 1948: President Harry Truman dedicates Omaha's Memorial Park

Row upon row of bronze-graven names provided the background on June 5, 1948, as President Harry S. Truman spoke at the dedication of Memorial Park.

The park, located on the north end of Elmwood Park, was a 65-acre plot bordered by Dodge Street on the south, Happy Hollow Boulevard on the east, Underwood Avenue to the north and J.E. George Road to the west.

The bronze plaques on the eight pillars of the colonnade list the names of 950 men and women from Douglas County who died during World War II. Another monument in the park honors the dead from the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

A solemn Truman stepped to the speaker's stand at the arch of the memorial at the new park, and addressed the crowd, estimated at 3,000. Relatives of war dead were invited to the ceremony.

A local architectural firm, Leo A. Daly, was chosen to design the shrine and plan landscaping at the park. Flowering shrubs, flowers, trees, a lilac garden and iris garden were in the plans. The first trees in the new landscaping plan were planted April 12, 1946.