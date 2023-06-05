Row upon row of bronze-graven names provided the background 75 years ago today as President Harry S. Truman spoke at the dedication of Memorial Park.

The park, located on the north end of Elmwood Park, was a 65-acre plot bordered by Dodge Street on the south, Happy Hollow Boulevard on the east, Underwood Avenue to the north and J.E. George Road to the west.

The bronze plaques on the eight pillars of the colonnade list the names of 950 men and women from Douglas County who died during World War II. Another monument in the park honors the dead from the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

A solemn Truman stepped to the speaker's stand at the arch of the memorial at the new park, and addressed the crowd, estimated at 3,000. Relatives of war dead were invited to the ceremony.

A local architectural firm, Leo A. Daly, was chosen to design the shrine and plan landscaping at the park. Flowering shrubs, flowers, trees, a lilac garden and iris garden were in the plans. The first trees in the new landscaping plan were planted April 12, 1946.

The dedication ceremony included multiple speakers and unveilings. Robert H. Storz, president of the World War II Memorial Park Association, told of the group's efforts to erect a fitting and living memorial to the people of Douglas County who gave their lives serving.

Mrs. Earl Sage, representing the Service Men's Center, unveiled the flagpole and pool area. James E. Davidson, president of the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben, unveiled a plaque in the colonnade that the association financed.

James F. Green, commander of Omaha Post No. 1 of the American Legion, unveiled the vault containing the names of the county's war dead.

When the ceremony was finished, Truman carried a wreath of lilies forward and laid it at the edge of the reflecting pool. He stood as a Marine squad fired three volleys. Taps rolled out softly. The president bowed his head as Monsignor Nicholas H. Wegner gave the benediction.

"The men who gave their lives did so because they believed, as I believe, in an ideal. The ideal is peace in the world for all of the world," Truman said.

Photos: Memorial Park monument rededication ceremony, 2021