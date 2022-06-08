Back in the day, June 8, 1993: Brenda Smith becomes Omaha's first female deputy police chief

Smith cut her teeth in the political ring as a traffic lieutenant when she spoke before the City Council during debate over a Dodge Street and West Dodge Road anti-cruising ordinance. The law was adopted in 1992.
Smith also was one of seven deputy chiefs to stand up to then-Mayor Hal Daub in May 1997 during a dispute over accurate crime statistics and the price of the police helicopter. The controversy ended with the resignation of the mayor's aide for public safety and an apology to the deputy chiefs from Daub.
A few months later, Smith and Deputy Chief Steve Coufal faced demotion or the loss of their jobs as part of a provision to reduce the police budget.
The move rankled officers, who lobbied in force for the deputy chiefs' reinstatement. Before that eventually happened, Smith and Coufal acted as captains for five weeks.
"That's how I became the first female captain in the Police Department — by demotion," she said.
Omaha Deputy Police Chief Brenda Smith speaks during this January 1999 press conference at Central Police Headquarters in Omaha. At left is Lt. John Farmer of the homicide unit, and at right is Capt. Pitmon Foxall, who headed the northeast precinct.