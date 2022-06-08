 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, June 8, 1993: Brenda Smith becomes Omaha's first female deputy police chief

Brenda Smith

Omaha Deputy Police Chief Brenda Smith speaks during this January 1999 press conference at Central Police Headquarters in Omaha. At left is Lt. John Farmer of the homicide unit, and at right is Capt. Pitmon Foxall, who headed the northeast precinct.

 JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Twenty-nine years ago today, Police Chief James Skinner promoted Brenda Smith to deputy chief — the first woman to attain a senior command post in the Omaha Police Department. 

Smith, then Brenda Wallace, was 24 in 1980 when she joined the department — the only woman in a recruit class of 15.

Her acceptance into the department was a milestone. Not only was she the first Black female officer in the Omaha Police Department, but she was also the first in Nebraska.

Other Black officers served as her role models, including Anderson Cousin Jr., a retired lieutenant whose daughter joined the force in 1982.

Cousin said it was clear that Smith's ambition would take her somewhere.

"She wanted to learn, and she wasn't afraid," Cousin said.

Climbing the police ladder meant stepping away from the life of a cruiser officer and making decisions with political implications.

Smith cut her teeth in the political ring as a traffic lieutenant when she spoke before the City Council during debate over a Dodge Street and West Dodge Road anti-cruising ordinance. The law was adopted in 1992.

Smith also was one of seven deputy chiefs to stand up to then-Mayor Hal Daub in May 1997 during a dispute over accurate crime statistics and the price of the police helicopter. The controversy ended with the resignation of the mayor's aide for public safety and an apology to the deputy chiefs from Daub.

A few months later, Smith and Deputy Chief Steve Coufal faced demotion or the loss of their jobs as part of a provision to reduce the police budget.

The move rankled officers, who lobbied in force for the deputy chiefs' reinstatement. Before that eventually happened, Smith and Coufal acted as captains for five weeks.

"That's how I became the first female captain in the Police Department — by demotion," she said.

Smith retired from the Police Department in 2005. 

