A Husker baseball team filed onto a College World Series field for the first time 22 years ago today.

June 8, 2001, provided a perfect backdrop — sunny skies and a sea of red that overtook a city so used to rooting for some other state's team.

"It's like getting up on Christmas morning and finding the red wagon you've waited for your whole life," said longtime PA announcer Jack Payne. "You always wanted it and hoped for it and, suddenly, here it is."

When the Huskers finally took the field at 7:25 p.m., the opening-day crowd of 22,889 rose to its feet, clapping in rhythm to the chants of "Go Big Red."

That was about as rowdy as it got. The game began ominously for the Huskers, who never led.

Cal State Fullerton starter Jon Smith set NU down in order in the first, beginning with a strikeout of John Cole — Nebraska's first CWS batter ever. David Bacani doubled to open the Fullerton half of the first. He scored on a one-out single by Jason Corapci, and Aaron Rifkin drilled a 3-2 Shane Komine pitch over the left-field wall.

Komine (14-2) allowed three runs before he recorded his first two outs. And Fullerton second baseman Bacani provided the decisive run, a home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth, after Nebraska had appeared to seize some of the momentum.

The Titans' three first-inning runs matched the total that Komine had allowed in the first innings of 17 previous starts that season.

"That was the reason why we lost," Komine said. "That first inning really put us in a hole. I just think as a pitcher that you can't go out there and give up three runs in the first inning."

Three Fullerton pitchers struck out 14 Nebraska batters, a season high for the Huskers. And every NU hitter fanned at least once — another first for the 50-15 Huskers, who dropped into the losers' bracket in their inaugural CWS.

Coach Dave Van Horn was visibly frustrated after the 5-4 loss, mainly by his team's 14 strikeouts. It wasn't a typical Nebraska game, he said.

"We were kind of rusty. It's been a long week," Van Horn said.

