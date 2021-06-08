Back in the day, June 8, 2001: Opening-day crowd of 22,889 watches Huskers make CWS debut

A Husker baseball team filed onto a College World Series field for the first time in history 20 years ago today.

June 8, 2001, provided a perfect backdrop — sunny skies and a sea of red that overtook a city so used to rooting for some other state's team.

"It's like getting up on Christmas morning and finding the red wagon you've waited for your whole life," said longtime PA announcer Jack Payne. "You always wanted it and hoped for it and, suddenly, here it is."

When the Huskers finally took the field at 7:25 p.m., the opening-day crowd of 22,889 rose to its feet, clapping in rhythm to the chants of "Go Big Red."

That was about as rowdy as it got. The game began ominously for the Huskers, who never led.

Cal State Fullerton starter Jon Smith set NU down in order in the first, beginning with a strikeout of John Cole — Nebraska's first CWS batter ever. David Bacani doubled to open the Fullerton half of the first. He scored on a one-out single by Jason Corapci, and Aaron Rifkin drilled a 3-2 Shane Komine pitch over the left-field wall.