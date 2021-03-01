Back in the day, March 1, 2014: Bud Crawford makes history as Omaha’s first major pro boxing champ

Terence "Bud" Crawford (23-0) dominated World Boxing Organization lightweight champion Ricky Burns of Scotland, in front of his home fans, in a historic 12-round unanimous decision. No Nebraskan had won a major world title since Perry “Kid” Graves from Cass County claimed the vacant welterweight crown in 1914.

The Omahan took control of the bout in the fourth round by backing Burns (36-3-1) into the ropes while unleashing a flurry of punches from a southpaw stance. Crawford hurt the champ late in the fifth round by following a tremendous left uppercut with a short right hand. In the eighth, Burns was rocked again when Crawford landed left hooks to the body and the head.

The new champ closed the show by staggering Burns with a counter right hook in the opening seconds of the final round. Crawford pinned him against the ropes, firing heavy combinations, in an attempt to stop the Scottish fighter for the first time in his 13-year professional career.

Here's a look at Terence "Bud" Crawford's career.

Photos: Terence 'Bud' Crawford's path to world champion

