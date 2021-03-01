Back in the day, March 1, 2014: Bud Crawford makes history as Omaha’s first major pro boxing champ

Omaha's Terence "Bud" Crawford defeated John Molina with a TKO in the eighth round in a junior welterweight boxing match at the CenturyLink Center Omaha on Dec 10, 2016.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford (23-0) dominated World Boxing Organization lightweight champion Ricky Burns of Scotland, in front of his home fans, in a historic 12-round unanimous decision. No Nebraskan had won a major world title since Perry “Kid” Graves from Cass County claimed the vacant welterweight crown in 1914.
The Omahan took control of the bout in the fourth round by backing Burns (36-3-1) into the ropes while unleashing a flurry of punches from a southpaw stance. Crawford hurt the champ late in the fifth round by following a tremendous left uppercut with a short right hand. In the eighth, Burns was rocked again when Crawford landed left hooks to the body and the head.
The new champ closed the show by staggering Burns with a counter right hook in the opening seconds of the final round. Crawford pinned him against the ropes, firing heavy combinations, in an attempt to stop the Scottish fighter for the first time in his 13-year professional career.
Here's a look at Terence "Bud" Crawford's career.
Photos: Terence 'Bud' Crawford's path to world champion
By 2005, Terence "Bud" Crawford was one of the nation's top amateur boxers in his weight class.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his victory over Carlos Molina at the 2006 Golden Gloves tournament. Crawford went on to fall in the national championship bout.
JEFF BEIERMANN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford received a hero's welcome when he returned to Omaha's Eppley Airfield from Scotland after winning the WBO lightweight title in 2014.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fighting for the first time as a professional in Omaha, Terence "Bud" Crawford defended his WBO lightweight title with a technical knockout over Yuriorkis Gamboa at the then-CenturyLink Center in June 2014.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford again defended his title at the then-CenturyLink Center in November 2014 with a 12-round unanimous decision over Ray Beltran. It was Crawford's last fight as a lightweight.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford's sons — Tyrese, left, then age 2, and Terence III, right, then age 4 — carry their father's title belts during the Native Omaha Days parade in August 2015.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford knocked out Dierry Jean at the then-CenturyLink Center in October 2015 to retain his junior welterweight title.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford has represented both Nebraska and Creighton in the ring, often wearing gear from one of the schools before and after fights. He was honored on the field at Memorial Stadium during Nebraska's game against Iowa in November 2015.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
This award-winning photo of Terence "Bud" Crawford was taken in February 2016 as the champ trained in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for his coming fight against Hank Lundy.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford dominated John Molina Jr. in December 2016 at the th4en-CenturyLink Center, winning every round on each judge's scorecard before earning a technical knockout in the eighth round.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Terence "Bud" Crawford defeated John Molina at the then-CenturyLink Center on Dec. 10, 2016. With the victory in front of 11,270 fans, the largest crowd ever for a boxing match in Nebraska, Crawford improved to 30-0 with 21 knockouts while retaining his WBO, WBC and Ring junior welterweight titles.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bud Crawford celebrates his third-round knockout win over Julius Indongo at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Aug. 19, 2017. The victory made Crawford boxing's only undisputed champion.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bud Crawford knocks down Jose Benavidez Jr., during a boxing match at the CHI Health Center on Oct. 13, 2018.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Terence "Bud" Crawford and his Omaha team pose for a picture at B&B Boxing Academy on May 16, 2014. From left are Red Spikes, trainer; Bud Crawford; Esau Diegez, trainer (at top in light blue shirt); Brian McIntyre, co-manager/head trainer, (in dark blue shirt); and Bernard Davis, fellow boxer.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!