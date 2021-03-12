Back in the day, March 12, 2019: Nebraska issues emergency declaration after flood threat rises

On this day two years ago, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an emergency declaration, freeing up state agencies to more quickly help against a dangerous storm that was predicted to sweep across the central U.S. the following day.

The storm was forecast to deliver blizzard conditions in western Nebraska and potentially historic flooding in eastern Nebraska and Iowa. In Iowa, Pottawattamie County Emergency Manager Doug Reed issued a similar declaration for Council Bluffs and the rest of the county.

The forecast called for about 1 to 2 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible locally. Those totals weren't unusual, but the situation was worrisome because of the frozen ground and the ice-choked rivers that were already high and snow-covered. A flood watch went into effect for the remainder of the week.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office advised people along rivers to prepare for potential voluntary evacuations: Get livestock out of harm's way and don't leave pets behind. Think about your personal needs, like medication. And consider that you might need an alternate route to safety.