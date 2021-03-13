Back in the day, March 13, 1987: David Karnes sworn in as youngest member of the U.S. Senate

David Karnes, an Omaha businessman, was sworn in 34 years ago today as Nebraska's new U.S. senator. The swearing-in ceremony fell exactly one week after Sen. Edward Zorinsky, D-Neb., died of a heart attack in Omaha. Gov. Kay Orr appointed Karnes, a Republican, to fill the vacancy.

Karnes, 38, was the youngest member of the Senate at the time, edging Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., for that distinction by six days. Karnes also was one of the tallest senators, standing half a head shorter than Sen. Bill Bradley, D-N.J., a former professional basketball player, and Sen. Alan K. Simpson, R-Wyo., who's 6-foot-7.

Karnes drew a crowd of curious new colleagues and won an unqualified election endorsement from then-Gov. Kay Orr when he made his Senate debut.

Prolonged applause followed the swearing-in ceremony, which Karnes' wife, Liz, and four small daughters saw from the visitors' gallery. The four girls wore identical powder blue and white print dresses.

Sen. J.J. Exon, D-Neb., escorted Karnes into the chamber and stood beside him as Vice President George Bush read the oath of office, which calls on senators to pledge "truth, faith and allegiance" and to defend the United States from its enemies.