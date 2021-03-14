Back in the day, March 14, 1986: Nebraska men's first NCAA basketball appearance ends in loss

The Nebraska men's basketball team, making its first NCAA appearance, played Western Kentucky, the runner-up in the Sun Belt Conference, at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., 35 years ago today.

Western Kentucky was making its 12th NCAA appearance, but the Huskers held the edge in postseason experience. Nebraska had played the past three years in the National Invitation Tournament. None of the current Western Kentucky players had played in the NCAA or the NIT.

By the time Nebraska got its feet on the ground in the first round of the tournament, Western Kentucky had already run several laps around the Huskers. Nebraska turned the basketball over the first four times it had it in falling behind 7-0.

Though rallying from that, the Huskers fell behind by 18 points with 10:34 left in the game before making a run that got them to 59-55 with 1:33 to play. The appearance, technically, was Nebraska's first, according to NCAA records, even though the 1948-49 team lost what was called an NCAA playoff game.

After losing to Western Kentucky 67-59, head coach Moe Iba handed his letter of resignation to Assistant Athletic Director Don Bryant as Iba left the floor of the Charlotte Coliseum, ending his 15-year association with the Nebraska basketball program.