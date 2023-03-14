What started as a simple neighborhood gathering turned into a decades-long tradition for the O’Reilly family of Ralston.

The O’Reillys celebrated their 45th annual “Irish Tea” eight years ago today at the home of Marge O’Reilly, a 50-year Ralston resident.

“There were three families in the neighborhood — ours, the Swansons and the Williams family — and we each decided to throw a party once a year,” Marge said. “The Swansons were Swedish so they had a Swedish gathering and we had our Irish gathering. The Williams’ weren’t quite sure of their heritage, so they just threw a barbecue.”

“We started this when I was a little kid, but I had no idea we’d still be doing this 45 years later,” said Tim O’Reilly, one of Marge’s two sons.

There were four generations of O’Reillys gracing the 45th event, starting with Marge, 85, down to her three-week-old great-grandson, William.

At the time, most of the O’Reilly family still resided in the Ralston area. The farthest route to the party was taken by Marge’s cousin, Tom Gorrell, of Topeka, Kan.

Food was the biggest celebrity at the event, with four different serving trays of corned beef, a large pot of Irish stew, green shamrock-shaped Jell-O and several loaves of soda bread.

Marge said the family embracing its Irish heritage traced back from her late husband, Bob, a longtime education administration professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“Bob’s great-grandfather was a stowaway on a ship from Ireland to Canada when he was about 12,” Marge said. “He eventually made his way from Canada down to Kansas, and that was the first of the O’Reillys to settle in the states.”

Bob created a replica Blarney Stone for the O’Reilly gathering, giving it a touch of green paint. One of the many games at the party was trying to guess how much the stone weighs.

“It’s really just an excuse for the clan to get together,” said Tim O’Reilly. “It’s like Thanksgiving in the spring."

