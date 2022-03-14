Back in the day, March 14, 2015: Winnebago wins first state basketball championship in 75 years

The weight of playing for its first state basketball championship in 75 years had no negative effect on Winnebago seven years ago today.

From the start of the season, Winnebago stated no interest in winning one game in Lincoln. It wanted three.

With a huge fan base urging the team on at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Winnebago — ranked fifth in Class C-1 — hit eight of its first 12 3-pointers and led by double figures most of the way as it downed No. 2 Columbus Scotus 66-51.

Winnebago showed no championship nerves as senior Isaiah Medina hit two 3-pointers in the first 50 seconds. Winnebago’s lead was 13-11 with 2:25 left in the first quarter, but that’s when the team really took off, going on a 20-7 run over the next seven minutes.

“That was our game plan; we had to come out sharp. We had to throw the first punch and not stop,” Winnebago coach Jeff Berridge said. Their style was hard to defend. The rhythm. The athleticism. The skill. The breakneck pace was no accident.

Sophomore David Wingett, hit back-to-back 3-pointers near the end of the run to put Winnebago up by double figures.

“I just try to do what I can. If I get open shots, I’m going to take them,” said Wingett, who scored all 15 of his points in the first 13 minutes.

“Winnebago is a fantastic basketball team. They deserve to be state champions. They’re as good or better than anyone we’ve played all season long,” said Columbus Scotus coach Jeff Ohnoutka, whose school was looking for its first state boys title.

“There were times we were on the verge of making a run, but they shut us down every time. I give all the credit in the world to Winnebago.”

In a sport stifled by structure, Winnebago didn't overthink it. The team members had played together on the reservation playground for 10 years. They trusted their instincts. Their starters could all shoot, dribble and pass. They took quick shots, but rarely bad shots.

“It’s great to go out like this. This is how I wanted to go out,” said senior Mathew Wingett, who scored a game-high 22 points.

