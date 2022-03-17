Back in the day: March 17, 1996: Big Red marching band in the land of the green

To the delight of tens of thousands of spectators, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's marching band joined dozens of other bands and floats participating in Dublin, Ireland's largest St. Patrick's Day parade 26 years ago today.

The lord mayor of Dublin invited UNL to participate. The overseas trip was the first for the UNL band since 1974. The event culminated a two-year effort by band members to finance the trip.

"It's costing the band members $1,300 each, either in cash or fundraising donations, for the trip," said Rose Johnson, administrative assistant to the band.

Despite rain, cold and gray skies, the parade threaded its way through a carnival atmosphere from St. Patrick's Cathedral, past the City Hall and Trinity College, to fill the city's main thoroughfare, O'Connell Street.

The Nebraska band was the second-to-last entrant and rounded out the parade with "Danny Boy," "Hail, Varsity!" and "There Is No Place Like Nebraska," and shouts of "Go Big Red!"

In addition to performing in the parade, the band's wind ensemble joined the Royal Dutch Military Band, an orchestra from Switzerland and an ensemble from Tennessee in a special March 16 concert at the Royal Dublin Hospital.

The Marching Red — named the No. 1 collegiate band in the country one month before the parade — was the only U.S. music organization participating in the March 18 International Band Festival at Limerick.

Earlier in the month, UNL was named the 1996 recipient of the Sudler Trophy, awarded by the John Philip Sousa Foundation in Chicago. The trophy recognizes the college band that has consistently demonstrated outstanding musicianship, show design and entertainment.

Even though more than 20 other bands were in the parade, the Husker band impressed a few Irish spectators by its size.

"There are so many of them," said Stella McCourt, 60, a visitor from Belfast, Northern Ireland. The band was "very big, very colorful and very good," Ms. McCourt said.

Of the 325 band members, 215 made the trip. The band left Lincoln on March 14 and spent seven days in Ireland and England.