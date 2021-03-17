Back in the day, March 17, 2016: St. Patrick's Day baby, Patricia Donohoe, turns 100

The Irish matriarch of Nebraska’s Irish capital, Patricia Marie Sullivan Donohoe, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party and a parade in O'Neill, Nebraska, on this day in 2016.

Patricia was born on a farm 7½ miles northeast of O’Neill. But her story begins before that, when her Irish grandparents left their native County Cork. Like so many of their countrymen, they fled famine and the punishing British occupation.

They came to America and worked in the copper mines of upper Michigan and Pennsylvania. When a former Civil War general, John O’Neill, proposed creating an Irish colony on the prairie, waves of these immigrants — including Patricia’s paternal grandparents and great-grandmother — followed him to north-central Nebraska.

And you better believe this granddaughter of Irish immigrants had a very Irish celebration for her 100th that lasted an entire weekend. She was feted with a town honor — Patricia was grand marshal of the O’Neill St. Patrick’s Day Parade. And her family threw a party that drew more than 250 people. In Irish fashion, there was poetry and song and a Mass at the church of her baptism a century ago, St. Patrick’s.