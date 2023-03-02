The city of Omaha was surveyed and platted early in 1854, and on March 2, 1857, Jesse Lowe was elected as its first mayor. It is said he gave Omaha its name.

He served until May 1858, when Andrew J. Poppleton took over.

Lowe was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 11, 1814, into a Quaker family. He studied law at Indiana State University and was admitted to the bar in Nebraska but never practiced.

He came to Council Bluffs in 1853 with his brother Enos. One day Jesse and Enos, realizing the potential of the land to the west, decided to cross the Missouri River.

The river was very wide and shallow, and full of marshes and snags. As the story goes, the skiff in which they were attempting the crossing became mired in the mud, and they had to wade the rest of the way.

They staked out a claim and built a cabin on the land west of the river. The first claim was a quarter section of land at what was then the western end of Cuming Street.

Later purchases added three other quarter sections, making in all 640 acres.

Lowe built a Victorian estate on Cuming Street that measured nearly 5,000 square feet. A turret rose skyward from the northeast corner of North 39th Street. Each room was built using a different type of imported wood. The walkways were paved with Italian tile, and a half-dozen acanthus leaf-etched fireplaces oozed affluence.

The house spoke perfectly to the excesses of Omaha's early claim stakers. Lowe called his ranch “Oak Grove Farm.” His land stretched west beyond 40th Street, south to about Dodge, east to about 25th Street, and at least as far north as Hamilton Street.

Lowe also built the first bank in Omaha, essentially the first brick building in town. His bank later evolved into the old U.S. National Bank. Lowe died on April 3, 1868, at the age of 54.

