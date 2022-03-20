Back in the day: March 20, 1977: Library's dedication honors W. Dale Clark

The praise that was delivered during the dedication of the W. Dale Clark Library 45 years ago today was divided between the new building and its namesake.

Receiving the highest praise was the late W. Dale Clark. Clark was president of Omaha National Bank from 1929-1949, then chairman of the board until he retired in 1962 at age 70. He was also a member of the board of directors of The World-Herald from 1959 until his death in 1975.

About 450 people attended the private afternoon ceremony, held to thank public and private contributors who helped make possible the construction of Omaha's new main library. Brief remarks were given by Mayor Cunningham, Gov. J.J. Exon, Sen. Edward Zorinsky and Rep. John Cavanaugh.

The new library, which opened March 9, was Omaha's second main library building. The first was known as the "the largest and best-selected library west of Chicago" when it opened in 1877.

Exon, who saw the the library for the first time on the day of the dedication, described its purpose as "to satisfy the appetite of people hungry for knowledge."

"There's an old saying, 'Omaha Can Do,' he said. "Omaha has done today. My salute, as governor, for what you have accomplished."

A library "serves as a link with the history of our community to its people . . . It's a bastion of what a free country is all about," said Zorinsky. "It's also a forerunner of many tremendous things to happen in downtown Omaha."

Library officials estimated that between 2,000 and 3,000 people attended a public open house after the dedication. Library employees and members of the Friends of the Omaha Public Library led tours of the five-level building.

Clark's widow, Katherine, sat handkerchief in hand in the front row during the ceremony. Family members flanked Mrs. Clark, who donated $100,000 to the library construction fund in memory of her husband. Both public and private donations to the library had reached approximately $1.1 million by the end of 1976.

