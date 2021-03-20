Back in the day, March 20, 2013: Creighton makes big move to the Big East

Creighton University announced its move to the new Big East at a press conference at D.J. Sokol Arena eight years ago today. Hundreds of excited Creighton fans and supporters turned out on the CU campus to hear the official announcement.

Creighton joined Butler, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Villanova and Xavier in a league that was to be basketball-centered. The league would be showcased on a new Fox Sports 1 channel, which was launched in the summer of 2013.

The Rev. Timothy Lannon, then-president of Creighton, spoke after the formal announcement at Fox’s Midtown Manhattan headquarters. He said Creighton would become a full member that summer, including receiving a full share of TV rights.

Creighton University’s move to the Big East Conference was a big step up for the Bluejay athletic programs. It was also a major step forward for the larger university community and for the city it calls home.