Cass County District Judge Randall Rehmeier found Douglas County’s chief crime scene investigator, David Kofoed, guilty of evidence tampering 13 years ago today.

Kofoed, 53, had chosen to be tried in front of the judge rather than a jury.

Rehmeier found that Kofoed planted a tiny amount of blood after the 2006 slayings of a Murdock, Nebraska, farm couple to bolster the case against two men who, it turned out, had been wrongly jailed.

During the judge’s 30-minute explanation of his verdict, defense attorney Steve Lefler sat stone-faced. Kofoed kept his head down and didn’t make eye contact with the judge.

Lefler later told reporters that he blamed himself for the verdict. He said he made mistakes by waiving Kofoed’s right to a jury trial and by declining to let Kofoed testify in his own defense.

“I am the one who lost this case, not Dave,” Lefler said. “I feel bad for Dave, I feel bad for his family, for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office CSI, for the sheriff and for the taxpayers.”

Special prosecutor Clarence Mock said the verdict sends a clear message that corruption in Nebraska’s criminal justice system will not be tolerated.

“This verdict is a lesson for those who think they can cheat or are dishonest or manufacture evidence. They may get a way with it once or twice, but eventually the truth will come out,” he said.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine noted that Kofoed was convicted of a crime involving forethought and calculation — not a crime of passion.

“It’s a crime that I would categorize as one of the worst — tampering with evidence in a case as a law enforcement officer,” Kleine said.

Kofoed said he did not consider the verdict a setback or a serious blow.

“It is what it is,” he said, repeatedly. “It’s not devastating. We just move on.”

Kofoed was sentenced to 20 months to four years in prison.

Photos: The evidence tampering case of David Kofoed