Back in the day, March 26, 1968: Five die in Jackson Hotel fire in downtown Omaha

When firefighters arrived at the Jackson Hotel at the northwest corner of Sixteenth and Jackson Streets 53 years ago today, they found the manager, Mrs. Lillian R. Schultz, her husband, Henry, and son Dale trying to put out the wind-whipped fire with pans of water. They had never sounded the fire alarm. The alarm was turned in by firefighters who saw smoke pouring from the windows as they sat on the veranda of Fire Headquarters across the street from the hotel.

Chief Fire Investigator Joe Pluta said the delayed alarm was an immense factor in the multiple deaths. Five people died, four were injured, and about 25 people were rescued by firefighters from smoke-filled rooms as fire raged through the hotel. It was the deadliest Omaha fire since 1960.

Seventy firefighters battled the blaze. three pumper trucks and two aerial companies answered the first alarm, and three more pumpers and another aerial company responded to the second alarm.

Beverly Miller and Edgar Walker, 60, were booked on suspicion of arson. Miller and her husband had been living in room No. 8 at the hotel. Mr. Walker lived in Room No. 14, where the fire started about 5 p.m. Beverly Miller was seen coming from room No. 14 just before the fire was discovered.