Back in the day, March 27, 1955: Guards taken hostage during 65-hour siege at Nebraska Penitentiary

Sixty-six years ago today, an army of prison guards and Nebraska safety patrolmen with submachine guns, shotguns, rifles, revolvers and tear gas stood guard in towers overlooking the maximum-security building at the Nebraska State Penitentiary — also known as the prison "jail" — where two guards had been taken hostage by eight prisoners

Warden Herbert Hann shed some light on how the revolt had been possible. He said soft-steel bars in the building and the inexperience of the two guards enabled the prisoners to gain control of the building about 10:30 a.m. The guards were being held on the third floor of the building, which was used to house prisoners who violated prison rules.

Guard Warren B. Miller was the first captured as he climbed stairs to the third floor to bring an inmate some tobacco. Prisoner John Ward had sawed through the bottom two bars of his cell. He knocked out the sawed bars and sprinted up the stairs after Miller and put a homemade knife to the guard's throat. He then forced Miller to summon a fellow guard, Eugene Swanson, up to the third floor. By then, other prisoners emerged with knives and clubs made of pipes.