Eight inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln took two guards hostage 68 years ago today.

An army of prison guards and Nebraska safety patrolmen with submachine guns, shotguns, rifles, revolvers and tear gas stood guard in towers overlooking the maximum-security building at the Nebraska State Penitentiary — also known as the prison "jail" — until the mutiny ended.

Warden Herbert Hann shed some light on how the revolt had been possible. He said soft-steel bars in the building and the inexperience of the two guards enabled the prisoners to gain control of the building about 10:30 a.m. The guards were being held on the third floor of the building, which was used to house prisoners who violated prison rules.

Guard Warren B. Miller was the first captured as he climbed stairs to the third floor to bring an inmate some tobacco. Prisoner John Ward had sawed through the bottom two bars of his cell. He knocked out the sawed bars and sprinted up the stairs after Miller and put a homemade knife to the guard's throat. He then forced Miller to summon a fellow guard, Eugene Swanson, up to the third floor. By then, other prisoners emerged with knives and clubs made of pipes.

A third hostage, Gerald Hoffman, was sent to Lincoln days before the uprising by Otoe County authorities for safekeeping. He was not serving a penitentiary sentence. He said the inmates had talked about the revolt for days and were well-prepared with knives.

"Those boys had knives 6 to 7 inches long and sharp enough to cut your head off," Hoffman said.

Upon the release of the hostages and the inmates' surrender, Gov. Victor Anderson promised to hold private interviews with five of the eight inmates. The prisoners had a nine-point list of grievances regarding changes to the prison routine. The prisoners were upset by indefinite sentences they had been given in solitary. One of the rebels had been held in solitary for nearly three years at the time of the revolt.

The eight convicts, fearing starvation, agreed to surrender and accept stiff institutional punishments. They and the hostages had lived for more than three days on a loaf of bread and a jar of sugar.

After 65 hours, the three hostages emerged unharmed from an isolated fortress. Moments later, eight convicts stepped from the building, one at a time, hands behind their heads.

The convicts surrendered on terms laid out by Anderson. The eight men had to serve time in the hole for 15 days, 60 days of solitary confinement and 90 days under third-grade restriction.

Photos: 1955 siege of the Nebraska State Penitentiary