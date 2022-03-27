Back in the day, March 27, 1986: Danny Nee ushers in the era of NEEbrasketball

Ohio University Coach Danny Nee, whose basketball experience included ties to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Al McGuire and Digger Phelps, became the head coach for men's basketball at Nebraska 36 years ago today.

Nee, 40, succeeded Moe Iba, who resigned after Nebraska's first-round loss to Western Kentucky in the NCAA basketball tournament's Southeast Regional.

Nee, whom Nebraska officials had contacted about the job a week before the Husker season ended, withdrew from consideration March 18. At the time, he declined to comment on why he withdrew.

Husker Athletic Director Bob Devaney said Nee had concerns about succeeding a coach who left Nebraska unhappy after winning 19 games and qualifying for the NCAA tournament. Iba had been criticized for recruiting, style of play and the cover-up of a preseason practice in violation of NCAA rules.

But Nee, who had been a leading candidate for the Wichita State job filled by North Carolina assistant Eddie Fogler, apparently reconsidered.

Nee, a Brooklyn, New York, native, was a high school teammate of Lew Alcindor's (now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in Brooklyn.

After high school, Nee went to Marquette and was captain of the freshman basketball team under McGuire. Nee left school to serve two years of military duty in Vietnam before returning to earn his undergraduate degree from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas. He later earned a master's degree from Kansas State. From 1976 to 1980, Nee was an assistant at Notre Dame under Phelps.

"He's a winner," said John Payne of Kearney, then a member of the NU Board of Regents. "He's going to be a winner not only on the court, but off the court, too."

Nee's annual contract of $75,000 tied him with Oklahoma's Billy Tubbs as the highest university-paid basketball coach in the Big Eight Conference at the time, according to a World-Herald survey.

Nee engaged all who met him in Lincoln on March 27, 1986, with personality, enthusiasm and determination. He wore the look of a man who had met tough assignments and would eagerly take on another.

"I'm itchin' to get goin'," he said.

"Before I get started," he said at his press conference, dropping his R's but not missing a beat, "I don't want anyone ta feel sorry for me: I don't have a speech impediment. Theah's four million people in Brooklyn that talk just the way I do."