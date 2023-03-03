The Omaha World-Herald Co. began demolition of its former headquarters building at 1334 Dodge St. 15 years ago today.

The World-Herald Square Building served as the company's headquarters from 1948 to 2006, when the company moved one block south. For most of those years, the old building housed the newspaper's offices and its printing presses. (The World-Herald opened its $150 million Freedom Center newspaper production facility containing new presses in 2001.)

"It was built for the single purpose of being a newspaper plant and office," then-World-Herald CEO and President Terry Kroeger said of the old headquarters building. "It served a great purpose while it was going. But there is no way for us or anybody else to use it that's economically feasible."

Consultations with real estate professionals confirmed company officials' belief that remodeling the building would have been too expensive for any potential buyer or tenant, he said.

National Concrete Cutting of Council Bluffs had already began internal demolition of the old building. Contractors began removing asbestos in the fall of 2007.

The site's immediate future after the demolition was as a temporary plaza intended to be a safe walkway between World-Herald buildings and an attractive place to relax and enjoy downtown surroundings.

An effort was made to preserve the distinctive, rounded-corner main entrance of the 60-year-old building as a walkway into the plaza.

The site was important because it was in a part of downtown that was undergoing a renaissance.

Gavilon —the Omaha-based grain and commodity trading firm--purchased the land in 2012 to erect its five-story, 131,225-square-foot global headquarters.

Photos: Demolition of World-Herald Square