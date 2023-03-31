Twenty-nine years too ago today, Peony Park closed its gates for good.

On May 28, 1921, Peony Park opened. The park was situated on 26 acres of property near 81st and Cass Streets. The park included rides, game booths, a picnic area, a ballroom, a swimming pool and the Royal Grove outdoor stage. In later years, the park included a separate building that was leased to Big Red Keno.

Omahans once flocked to Peony's sand-beach swimming pool and the amusement park's rides. The ballroom attracted parties and banquets.

But times changed. Peony's attendance dipped. Expenses piled up. Maintenance was deferred. And no one came through with a realistic plan to keep the facility running.

The owners of Peony Park, citing heavy debts and continuing operating losses, filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy action in 1991. The park continued to lose money in 1992 and 1993, the owners said. In December 1993, the owners announced that the park was for sale and would close March 31, 1994, unless a buyer decided to keep it open. Officials said Peony's assets were worth about $4 million, and its debts totaled $2.8 million.

It would have cost the city $3.3 million to acquire the property and another $6.5 million to bring the pool and bathhouse up to safety standards. Renovations to the ballroom would have cost another $1 million. That's at least $10.8 million and still wouldn't have been enough to keep most of Peony's amusement rides open.

The park was sold March 22 to a private development group that planned to remove the swimming pool, ballroom and rides and to replace them with apartments and stores. Amusement rides and some other items not included in the sale were sold at auction April 16.

After “The Last Waltz,” a dance sponsored by KQKQ Sweet 98 featuring four pop acts acts — Survivor, All-4-One, Collage and Gabrielle — the park closed for good.

Many people hold warm memories of the good times they had at Peony Park. Let's take a look back.

Photos: Peony Park through the years