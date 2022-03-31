Back in the day, March 31, 2019: Omaha's SkateDaze closes its doors for good

Longtime Omaha roller skating rink SkateDaze closed its doors forever three years ago today at 6 p.m.

According to a statement announcing the closure, owners Scott and Pam Cernik were "ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions."

"We were made an offer we couldn't refuse for our building and land," the family said in a statement.

The SkateDaze sale marked more than just the end of one beloved business. The Cernik family had been involved in skating for 73 years, ever since Frank Cernik, Scott's father, began with a portable roller rink in 1946. Frank bought his first permanent rink in Fremont in 1950, and his first Omaha rink, Skateland at 108th and Q Streets, in 1968.

Over the years, the Cerniks also had rinks in Bellevue, at 84th and F Streets, off Interstate 680 near Irvington, and out-of-state in Mesa, Arizona; Fargo, North Dakota; and Minneapolis.

In 1982, the Cernik family opened its final rink, SkateDaze in Millard. Scott and Pam Cernik and their son and daughter operated the business for 37 years.

Frank Cernik, 91, was at SkateDaze for the rink's final hours. When the family waffled on selling, even though they kept getting better offers, he was the one who was definitive, urging Scott and Pam to retire.

On the final adult skate night, Scott posed for selfies with former employees and longtime rink groupies, some of them folks on the back side of middle age who remember wearing psychedelic bell bottoms, wide belts and stylish ribbed-knit tops to skate every weekend as teens. He had Kleenex handy in case anybody got overly emotional, and as the praise and gratitude piled on, he feared he might be the one who would need it.

"It was a really hard decision," he said. "I grew up on skates."

It was more than fun for the generations of Omaha teens and tweens who saw the Cernik establishments as a second home. The rinks were the place to go at every opportunity, to meet friends who went to different schools and to participate in special skates such as the limbo and the Hokey Pokey.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.