A small band of Omaha business leaders, academics and arts lovers gathered in the Burgess-Nash Tea Room, at 16th and Harney Streets, in 1924 to start a community theater. The result of that effort debuted 98 years ago today.

On March 4, 1925, the Community Playhouse troupe gave its first performance at the nearly new Technical High School: an informal vaudeville-style variety show and a one-act playlet called "Trifles," starring Dorothy “Dodie” Brando.

The theater's name fluctuated over the years: Community Playhouse, Omaha Playhouse and now Omaha Community Playhouse. But the mission has remained the same: to present quality theater performed almost exclusively by nonprofessional actors.

None of the members of that opening-night cast could have foreseen that by the mid-1980s, the Omaha Community Playhouse would become the largest community theater in the nation, a distinction it still holds. Or that Dodie’s infant son, Marlon, would become a famous movie star. Or that another movie icon, Henry Fonda, would begin acting at age 20 after being drafted to appear in the Playhouse’s third show.

The new director of the Playhouse, Gregory Foley, said that Tech high school had one of the finest and best-equipped auditoriums in the United States at the time.

"It is very fortunate that the Community Playhouse should make its debut in a 'house' like this one and with a play like 'Trifles.' "

No tickets were sold at the door. Tickets could be purchased in advance at Matthews book shop and Thos. Kilpatrick store. Season tickets were $5; single tickets, $1.

One month later, the first four-act play, “The Enchanted Cottage,” was staged at the Mary Cooper Dance Studio, 4012 Farnam St. Dodie Brando again played the lead. The first full season — eight plays in 1925-26 — drew 200 performers and 7,000 patrons.

The Playhouse was part of what was then called the Little Theater movement, when hundreds of similar theaters sprouted across the nation to meet the demand for stage plays.

An earlier part of that movement was Omaha’s Drama League, which in 1919 began backing local play productions such as Junior League revues, the Players Club and the Folk Theatre.

“None of them became established with the kind of leadership the Playhouse had,” said Warren Francke, who wrote the definitive Playhouse history, a 500-page book that came out in 2014. The Playhouse quickly became a success, he said, because it had enough people of talent and leadership to make it a go.

Key to its success from the first has been an army of thousands: volunteers, artists and generous benefactors who have sustained the Playhouse.

Omaha Community Playhouse through the years