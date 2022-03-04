Back in the day, March 4, 1925: Omaha's new Community Playhouse holds first performance

A small band of Omaha business leaders, academics and arts lovers gathered in the Burgess-Nash Tea Room, at 16th and Harney Streets, in 1924 to start a community theater. The result of that effort debuted 97 years ago today.
On March 4, 1925, the Community Playhouse troupe gave its first performance at the nearly new Technical High School: an informal vaudeville-style variety show and a one-act playlet called "Trifles," starring Dorothy “Dodie” Brando.
The theater's name fluctuated over the years: Community Playhouse, Omaha Playhouse and now Omaha Community Playhouse. But the mission has remained the same: to present quality theater performed almost exclusively by nonprofessional actors.
None of the members of that opening-night cast could have foreseen that by the mid-1980s, the Omaha Community Playhouse would become the largest community theater in the nation, a distinction it still holds. Or that Dodie’s infant son, Marlon, would become a famous movie star. Or that another movie icon, Henry Fonda, would begin acting at age 20 after being drafted to appear in the Playhouse’s third show.
The new director of the Playhouse, Gregory Foley, said that Tech high school had one of the finest and best-equipped auditoriums in the United States at the time.
"It is very fortunate that the Community Playhouse should make its debut in a 'house' like this one and with a play like 'Trifles.' "
No tickets were sold at the door. Tickets could be purchased in advance at Matthews book shop and Thos. Kilpatrick store. Season tickets were $5; single tickets, $1.
One month later, the first four-act play, “The Enchanted Cottage,” was staged at the Mary Cooper Dance Studio, 4012 Farnam St. Dodie Brando again played the lead. The first full season — eight plays in 1925-26 — drew 200 performers and 7,000 patrons.
The Playhouse was part of what was then called the Little Theater movement, when hundreds of similar theaters sprouted across the nation to meet the demand for stage plays.
An earlier part of that movement was Omaha’s Drama League, which in 1919 began backing local play productions such as Junior League revues, the Players Club and the Folk Theatre.
“None of them became established with the kind of leadership the Playhouse had,” said Warren Francke, who wrote the definitive Playhouse history, a 500-page book that came out in 2014. The Playhouse quickly became a success, he said, because it had enough people of talent and leadership to make it a go.
Key to its success from the first has been an army of thousands: volunteers, artists and generous benefactors who have sustained the Playhouse.
Omaha Community Playhouse through the years
In 1930, Henry Fonda, right, returned to the Playhouse as a "guest star" in "A Kiss for Cinderella." Making her acting debut was 13-year-old Dorothy McGuire. Fonda had made his Playhouse debut in a production of "You and I" in 1925.
OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
"A Kiss for Cinderella." Henry Fonda with Dorothy McGuire in 1930.
OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE
This photo published on April 22, 1935, shows the cast of "Our American Cousin." From left to right, standing are Judd Holdren, Francis Ford, Harold Dergan, Charles Yoke and Irene Moberg. In the front row are Lois Segar and Edward Glad.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Street Scene." Rita Davlin and Loyal Hammock.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Our Town." Gordon Giffen as officiate, Eileen Zevitz as bride and Joe Dooley as the groom. Photo published on Oct. 9, 1939.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Dar Eyes." Light to right: Dorothy Bennett, Jean Stocking, Mary Murray, Kenneth Shupe, Craig Clark, Jane Dresslar. Photo published on May 3, 1944.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Little Foxes." From left: Gustav Burrell, Deloris Chapman and Earl Braddock. Photo was published Dec. 3, 1944.
MURRAY STUDIOS
"Pursuit of Happiness." Mary Lou Starr and Earl Braddock. Photo was published on April 25, 1945.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Shown at the refreshment table are Kenrick Wilson, director of OCP, and Mrs. Wilson. Photo was published on Jan. 12, 1947.
KEITH CHAMBERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
"Costume party." From left: Meg Jackson, Barbara Ann Hammer and Douglas White. Photo was published January 11, 1948.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"An Inspector Calls." Douglas White, Ben Mixon, Marjorie Fee. Seated is Cassandra McKown. Photo published on Feb. 13, 1949.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"An Inspector Calls." William Whitman and Robert Sanford as the inspector. Photo published on Feb. 25, 1949.
COLORTOGRAPHY
"Born Yesterday." Madalyn King and Kendrick Wilson. Photo published on Sept. 23, 1950.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Two Blind Mice." Edna Dodds, Robert Stoneburner, Mary Murray. Photo published on May 6, 1950.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"On Borrowed Time." Tommy Rosch as Pud and Richard Davis as Gramps.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Born Yesterday." Madalyn King and Jim Milhollin. Photo was published Sept. 24, 1950.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Secret of Suzanne." Don Nelsen and Lucie Skinner. Photo published May 12, 1951.
PHOTOGRAPHERS ASSOCIATED
Mrs. Kendrick Wilson won best costume prize and Mr. Wilson, director of the playhouse, was a pith-helmeted explorer. Photo published on Feb. 4, 1951.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Winslow Boy." Joel and Marian Melcher. Photo published on April 1, 1951.
PHOTOGHRAPHERS ASSOCIATED
"Kiss Me Kate." Hal Gensen, left, and Ted Wiess. Photo published on Nov. 12, 1960.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Julius Caesar." Harry Langdon, left, and Dudley Sauve. Photo published Nov. 26, 1961.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Little Mary Sunshine." Photo published on Aug. 1, 1962.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The World of Sholem Aleichem." Yvonne Johnson and Harry Langdon. Photo published on Oct. 7, 1962.
LYLE'S PHOTOGRAPHY
"Breath of Spring" was part of the 1963-64 season. Barbara Williams, left, and Ruth Davis.
LYLE'S PHOTOGRAPHY
"Gypsy." Carol Houston Janet Maddux & Suzy Rubin. Photo published on August 27, 1967.
LYLE'S PHOTOGRAPHY
"The Apple Tree." Jimmie Abdouch and Ozzie Nogg. Photo published on Aug. 3, 1969.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Your Own Thing." From left: Steve Parker, Jamie Murray and Mark Sanford. Photo published on July 26, 1970.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Wizard of Oz" from the 1971-72 season. From left: Ron Rusthoven, Jim Wolfe, Janet Sheldrick, and James Engdahl.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Wizard of Oz" at the Omaha Community Playhouse during the 1971-72 season.
ANDREW MARINKOVICH
"Twelfth Night." From left: Christine Marchese, Denise Cockson and Mrs. Bill Moores. Photo was published Jan. 9, 1973
THE WORLD-HERALD
"A Christmas Carol." Dick Boyd as Scrooge, Scott Davis as Tiny Tim. Photo was published Nov. 27, 1977.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Peter Pan." Photo published on July 16, 1978.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Something's Afoot." Valerie Thorson and Kurt Sage. Photo was published on Feb. 5, 1979.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Shadow Box." Mary Peckham (Felicity) and Diane Casker (Agnes). Photo published on Oct. 26, 1979.
JOHN MCINTYRE
This June 16, 1981, photo shows Sue Perkins, who won the Playhouse's Fonda-McGuire award.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"A Christmas Carol." Dick Boyd as Scrooge and Mary Peckham as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Photo published on Nov. 28, 1981.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Carl Beck with gun as Merton Bill in the play "Merton." Photo published October 23, 1982.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Janet Ratekin and Carolyn Rutherford in "Chicago." Photo published on April 11, 1982.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Dining Room." Top row from left: Jim Hough, Bruce Sharemet, Carla Hill, MIddle, Martha Worell, Paul Cohen, Bottom Susan Beck and Mark Berstein. Photo published on Feb. 19, 1984.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Creation & Other Mysteries." April 10, 1988.
HANDOUT
Sue Perkins and Stan Widman star in "Hello Dolly!" at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Photo published on May 26, 1991.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Wiz" was a whiz of a show at the Omaha Community Playhouse in the 1992-93 season. Clyde McNeal pictured.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dennis Collins (left) and Jim Boggess in "Greater Tuna." Photo published on April 26, 1992.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Mystery of Edwin Drood." Photo published on Jan. 19, 1992. Cast members include, clockwise from bottom, Susan Thompson, Joe Arnold, Matt Kamprath, Jayden Lund and Kathryn Hammond.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"A Day in Hollywood." Rob Baker as Groucho Marx. Photo published on March 11, 1993.
THE WORLD-HERALD
"Scotland Road" was performed at the Omaha Community Playhouse during the 1997-98 season. Kay Vivian and Jamie Lewis pictured.
HANDOUT
Rob Baker, who plays Senex, left, and Mat Kamprath surround Ann Marie Metzner, who plays a Geminae Courteson in the Omaha Community Playhouse's production of "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," performed during the 2000-01 season.
ERIC FRANCIS
Eric Griffith in forefront as Nick Cristano in "Over the River and Through the Woods," which was performed during the 2001-02 season. Other actors, left to right, top row: Okley Gibbs as Nunzio, Jack Moskovitz as Frank. Left to right, bottom row: Melissa Jarecke as Emma and Kay Clark as Aida.
ERIC FRANCIS
Omaha Playhouse production of "Annie."
ANDREW MARINKOVICH
"Shakespeare in Hollywood" was performed during the 2007-08 season.
HANDOUT
"The Blues Brothers Revue" at the Omaha Community Playhouse, Aug. 12-21, 2011, in the Howard and Rhonda Hawks Mainstage Theatre.
HANDOUT
Grace Titus as Little Cosette in
Les Misérables," which was performed during the 2013-14 season.
ANDREW MARINKOVICH
Mary Zentmyer, starring in the production of “Late Nite Catechism" at the Omaha Community Playhouse. The play was performed during the 2014-15 season.
HANDOUT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!