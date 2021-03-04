Back in the day, March 4, 1951: 16-year-old helps brother, another man in Douglas County Jail break

On a quiet Sunday afternoon 70 years ago today, 16-year-old Clifford Battershaw strolled into the Douglas County Jail with a German Luger pistol and helped his brother Dewey Battershaw, 21, and another inmate, Victor Sweet, 24, escape.

The younger Battershaw bulled his way through four locked doors and sprang his brother and Sweet. The three took a deputy sheriff and an Omaha attorney hostage as they walked out of the jail.

Dewey Battershaw and Sweet were in jail awaiting trial on robbery charges. It wasn't the first time that either had escaped from the law. The Sunday "walkout" was Dewey Battershaw's third and Sweet's second jail break.

The escapees and hostages headed east to 17th Street, where they caught an Ak-Sar-Ben bus. After a 20-block bus ride, they stole the first of three cars. They picked up two other hostages in their flight from Nebraska. All four hostages were freed unharmed the next day near Auburn, Nebraska.

The fugitives' trail went cold until March 15. Then four miles west of St. John's, Arizona, local authorities began tailing the trio's speeding 1949 Dodge. As a chase ensued, Clifford Battershaw broke out the rear window of the speeding car and put a bullet through the window of the patrol car.