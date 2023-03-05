South Sioux City captured its sixth straight Class B title and 10th in 11 years on March 5, 2005, with a 57-45 win over Beatrice at the Devaney Center.

The top-ranked Cardinals finished the season 22-5, while the Lady Orange ended the year 16-7.

"It's a great feeling,'' said South Sioux City Coach Kelly Flynn. "It's something we've worked hard toward since the end of last season.''

Beatrice, which lost to South Sioux City twice during the regular season, had the upper hand through most of the first half. The Lady Orange sank five of 10 first-quarter shots, including three 3-pointers, to take a 14-11 lead.

Beatrice maintained its advantage in the second quarter and led 24-19. But South Sioux City scored the final seven points of the period, including a long 3-pointer by Katie Miller just before halftime, to take a two-point lead at the break.

"That was a big shot,'' Flynn said. "We knew we hadn't played our best, and taking the lead really picked us up.''

Under the pressure of a state championship game, the two teams had 10 turnovers apiece in the first half. Beatrice shot 42.9 percent from the field (9 of 21) and South Sioux City shot 37.5 percent (9 of 24).

The Cardinals went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter, pulling away from a 28-28 tie. Katie Frank had eight of her game-high 24 points during that span.

"We went back to basics in that third quarter,'' Frank said. "It was nothing fancy. We worked the ball inside and the shots started falling.''

The Lady Orange were hurt by 10 more third-quarter turnovers while attempting just four shots as South Sioux City took a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals maintained a comfortable lead throughout the final period to take the tournament hardware back home once again.

