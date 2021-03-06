Back in the day, March 6, 2020: Nebraska's first confirmed case of COVID

Nebraska's first coronavirus patient — a 36-year-old Omaha woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom — was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit one year ago today.
The woman, who was "very seriously ill," had been at Methodist Hospital in Omaha before being taken by ambulance to the biocontainment unit, which is on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Earlier in the day, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and health officials announced that the woman was the state's first confirmed case of a person with the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Gov. Pete Ricketts offered recommendations for Nebraskans on preparing for a coronavirus outbreak, including making sure to have two weeks' worth of food and water at home. Ricketts recommended that people check their prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply.
"Like a snowstorm, Nebraskans should be planning in case they need to be at home for an extended period, and they should also plan in case schools close," Ricketts said in a press release. "At the same time, I want to assure Nebraskans that state leaders and medical professionals across Nebraska are doing their utmost to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on public health." "We're looking at ways to help slow this virus," he said.
After a monthlong hospital stay, the woman — whose identity The World-Herald agreed to keep private — was allowed to leave the Nebraska Medicine ward and go home. At home, she had to stay confined to her room until getting an all-clear from county health officials.
Her father said at the time that there was no expectation on when she would be released from recovery but that she no longer showed symptoms of the virus. On her exit from the hospital, balloons were tied to her wheelchair, and she carried a get-well card signed by her caregivers who "cared so perfectly for her," according to her 77-year-old father.