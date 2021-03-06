Back in the day, March 6, 2020: Nebraska's first confirmed case of COVID

Nebraska's first coronavirus patient — a 36-year-old Omaha woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom — was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit one year ago today.

The woman, who was "very seriously ill," had been at Methodist Hospital in Omaha before being taken by ambulance to the biocontainment unit, which is on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Earlier in the day, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and health officials announced that the woman was the state's first confirmed case of a person with the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Gov. Pete Ricketts offered recommendations for Nebraskans on preparing for a coronavirus outbreak, including making sure to have two weeks' worth of food and water at home. Ricketts recommended that people check their prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply.